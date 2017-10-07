Attack on nuclear installations to have direct consequences, Pak warns India

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 07 2017, 11:08 am

Pakistan’s foreign minister Khawajah Asif has warned India against the consequences if New Delhi attempts to target the nuclear installations of the country.

Asif, who is on an official visit to US, said such contemplations would have dire consequences.

The Pakistani foreign minister further added that no one should expect restraint from Pakistan against such attempts.

“Yesterday, the Indian air chief said we will hit, through another surgical strike, Pakistan’s nuclear installations. If that happens, nobody should expect restraint from us. That’s the most diplomatic language I can use,” he said.

India’s Air Chief BS Dhanoa on Thursday that India has the capability to “locate, fix and strike” targets across the border.

“It is answered in that … what happens when the enemy decides to use nuclear weapons on us,” he was quoted as saying by the local newspaper, The Hindustan Times.

He said “As far as the IAF is concerned, it has the ability to locate, fix and strike and that is not only for tactical nuclear weapons but also for other targets across the border.”

The latest remarks by the top Indian General came as concerns on the rise regarding the growing number of the nuclear arms in Pakistan’s arsenal.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS