Atmar warns against ISIS expansion if found sanctuaries in Pakistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 15 2016, 11:31 am

The National Security Adviser of Afghanistan Mohammad Hanif Atmar has warned against the expansion of insurgency by the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group if they managed to gain sanctuaries in Pakistan.

In an interview with RFE’s Pakistan service, Atmar said if the terror group finds sanctuaries and financial resources in Pakistan the issue will be prolonged and expanded in the region.

Atmar further added that the leader of the terror group Hafeez Saeed Khan who was a former Pakistani Taliban leader was killed in Afghanstan and so far at least 12 leaders of the terror group have been killed.

The ISIS loyalists in Afghanistan started operations from the eastern Nangarhar province although the footprings of the terror group have been seen in other parts of the country, including the northern Balkh province.

Recent reports emerged from the southern Zabul province of Afghanistan where the local officials have said the terror group have started attracting fighters in southern Afghanistan.

The Afghan fores launched a major operation in eastern Nangarhar province nearly three weeks ago to suppress the insurgency activities of the terror group in this province.

The operations were launched amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting expand operations in Afghanistan.

The top US commander in Afghanistan Gen. John Nicholson earlier said the loyalists of ISIS have managed to establish direct links with the main group in Syria and Iraq.

