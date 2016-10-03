Atmar strongly reacts regarding Karzai’s insult in Rabbani event

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 03 2016, 12:10 pm

The National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar has strongly reacted towards the insulting of the former Afghan President Hamid Karzai during an event to mark the death anniversary of Burhanuddin Rabbani.

In a statement released by the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Atmar has called Karzai an influential personality in the history of the country for his role as the Afghan President and a national figure.

Atmar blamed the outsiders for using some specific circles to insult Karzai who was invited during an event organized on Friday to mark the death anniversary of Rabbani.

Expressing his strong condemnations towards the move to insult the former Afghan President, Atmar warned that such moves against the former or current president or other national figures would have negative consequences.

The remarks by Atmar came as the prominent security official General Abdul Razaq earlier reacted towards the move against Karzai with angry remarks.

Gen. Raziq took some further steps not only to react towards the insulting steps against Karzai but to denounce the so called allocation of privileges of jihad to some specific groups.

Expressing his strong opposition for the event and offering privilege to certain Mujahideen leaders, Gen. Raziq warned that the people of Kandahar will not remain silent, insisting that supremacy of jihad is not limited to a particular ethnic group.

He went on to say that ‘no one is allowed to labe a thief to her’ emphasizing that the real Mujahideen like Mullah Omar and the group’s slain military commander Mullah Dadullah have no properties or businesses left behind them.

