Atmar in Kandahar as Ghani orders thorough probe into the terror attack

By Khaama Press - Wed Jan 11 2017, 4:33 pm

The National Security Adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar arrived in southern Kandahar province today leading a delegation of high level government officials to investigate the deadly attack on government guesthouse.

Tawab Ghorzang, spokesman of the National Security Council (NSC), said “A high level security line ministries delegation leading by NSA Atmar, just reached to Kandahar to investigate the yesterday’s explosion.”

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, condemned the attack on strongest words and said enemies of Afghanistan targeted governor, UAE Ambassador, and some civilians in a terrorist attack.

A statement by ARG said the UAE Ambassador had visited the province for humanitarian support and inauguration of Al-Nahyan foundation.

President Ghani said the enemies of the stability and development of Afghanistan cannot harm the will and confidence of the Afghan people for development and prosperity of the country.

He said the attack will also not harm the bilateral relations between Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE authorities confirmed Wednesday that five diplomats were killed in the attack and the country’s ambassador was wounded.

The Taliban group rejected responsibility behind the attack.

