Ata Mohammad Noor mulls run for 2019 Afghan presidential elections

By Khaama Press - Mon Oct 30 2017, 10:56 am

The provincial governor of northern Balkh province and chief executive of Jamiat-e-Islami party Ata Mohammad Noor mulls run in the next presidential elections scheduled for 2019.

Speaking during a gathering in Mazar-e-Sharif city on the eve of Turkey Republic Day, Noor slammed the unity government leaders for their failure to stabilize the country.

Noor accused the government leaders of the negligence regarding the security related issues as he called the growing casualties rate of the Afghan security forces as shameful.

He also added that corruption remains a major issue in the country and claimed that widespread corruption still exist in the government institutions.

The Balkh governor was apparently gesturing towards the national procurement commission meetings chaired by president Ashraf Ghani which the government says have proved effective in curbing graft in large government contracts.

However, Noor expressed doubts the government would be able to curb the corruption through such meetings, insisting that there are hundreds of contracts in every ministry and it would be difficult to review all of those documents.

Noor said he is not interest to become the head of the national procurement commission and has also rejected the government offer for a ministry.

According to Noor, if he takes a decision to get involved in the government leadership then he will nominate himself for the upcoming presidential elections.

