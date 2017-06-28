Ata Mohammad Noor, Mohaqiq, and Gen. Dostum meet in Turkey

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 28 2017, 1:13 pm

The provincial governor of northern Balkh province and chief executive of Jamiat-e-Islami Ata Mohammad Noor has met with the first vice president General Abdul Rashid Dostum in Turkey.

The chief of staff of the first vice president Enayatullah Babur Farahmand said Noor has visited Turkey to attend the engagement ceremony of Batur Dostum, the son of the first vice president.

He said the second deputy chief executive Mohammad Mohaqiq has also visited Ankara and met with the vice president.

A close ally of Gen. Dostum Bashir Ahmad Tahyanja had earlier said that important news, positive and effective steps will be shared with the people in the near future.

This comes as the leaders of Jamiat-e-Islami and Junbish Millie parties have stepped up efforts to boost political cooperation in the aftermath of the latest political and security upheavals in the country, particularly after the deadly bombings and violence in capital Kabul.

Batur Dostum, the son of the First Vice President General Abdul Rashid who currently leads the Junbish Millie party has met Ata Mohammad Noor, the provincial governor of Balkh and Chief Executive of Jamiat-e-Islami for at least two times since capital Kabul was hit by a series of deadly bombings and political tensions.

Noor has said the two sides have emphasized on boosting political ties besides holding talks on the current situation of the country as well as the situation of the Northern provinces.

The meetings between the Junbish Millie and Jamiat Islami parties takes place despite major rivalries existed between the two parties in the past and in some cases some deadly clashes have also taken place between the commanders of the two parties, particularly in northern provinces of the country.

