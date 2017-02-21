Ata Mohammad Noor appointed as Balkh governor

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 21 2017, 8:53 am

Ata Mohammad Noor has been once again appointed as the provincial governor of northern Balkh province of Afghanistan, almost two and half years after working as the acting governor.

The Independent Directorate of Local Governance informed regarding the appointment of Noor late on Monday.

According to a short statement by the directorate of local governance, Ata Mohammad Noor was appointed Balkh governor based on a high decree issued by the presidential palace.

Noor is the current chief executive of Jamiat-e-Islami party and was appointed acting Balkh governor after the formation of the unity government.

His appointment as Balkh governor comes as Noor was involved in a series of negotiations with President Ghani during the past few months.

Noor had earlier announced he is ready to give up the post of the governor if the government considers his recommendations.

According to reports, Jamiat party’s involvement in major government decisions was one of the main agendas during his meetings with President Ghani.

Noor had earlier said he started negotiations with President Ghani and called the motive behind direct talks his lack of confidence on Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

