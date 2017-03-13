Ata Mohammad Noor apologizes for supporting Abdullah in elections

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 13 2017, 7:32 pm

The provincial governor of the northern Balkh province and a prominent political figure heading the influential Jamiat-e-Islami party has apologized for supporting Abdullah Abdullah during the 2014 presidential elections.

He accused the Chief Executive of the unity government for supporting a specific circle around him and announced to halt cooperation with the Chief Executive Office.

Noor was one of the main supporters of Abdullah Abdullah during the controversial presidential elections in 2014 and played a key role in both the first round of the elections and during the run-off elections.

This comes as Noor said late in December last year that he is no more counting on decision making capabilities of Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

He claimed that his lack of confidence on Abdullah has led to opening of direct talks with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

Noor further added that Abdullah has performed with weakness in the past two and half years and the reason behind direct talks between him and President Ghani is due to lack of proper presentation of Jamiat-e-Islami by Abdullah.

