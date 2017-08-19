Asif Momand warns govt fails regarding his torture case involving Balkh governor

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 19 2017, 10:35 am

The Balkh provincial council member Asif Momand has warned of repercussions if the government failed to properly pursue his torture case involving the governor of Balkh province Ata Mohammad Noor.

Speaking during a press conference late on Thursday evening, Momand said he will start large civil movements with the help of his supporters if the government failed to pursue the case and share the information of the findings with the people.

With the gesture towards civil movement, Momand was apparently pointing towards the demonstrations and rallies.

He said the reason behind his visit to Kabul was treatment and not fear from the Balkh governor and emphasized that he will soon return to Balkh province.

Momand also emphasized that the Balkh governor did not have the authority to punish him even if he was found guilty of any crime, alleging that Noor has personally tortured him while he was in his custody.

In the meantime, the Jamiat-e-Islami also issued warnings to the government on Friday, harshly criticizing the government for remaining reckless to respond the concerns of Jamiat-e-Islami regarding the conspiracies being hatched.

The party in a statement further added that the government has not only responded to their concerns but has also failed to tackle the conspiracies besides the government has failed to consider the growing instability and crisis in the volatile regions.

Jamiat-e-Islami called on the government to refrain from further challenging of the party’s patience and resilience and control those hatching plots to destabilize the peaceful areas of the country.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS