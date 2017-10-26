Arrest warrant issued for ex-Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

By Khaama Press - Thu Oct 26 2017, 2:14 pm

A court in Pakistan has issued the arrest warrant of the former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif nearly three months after he was disqualified over corruption charges.

According to the local media reports, the bailable arrest warrant was issued today by the country’s anti-corruption court.

The reports further add that the arrest warrant was issued for two cases of corruption spiralling from Panama Papaers leak.

The warrant was reportedly issued after he failed to appear in the court in two graft cases — the Flagship Investment case and the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment case.

This comes as Supreme Court of Pakistan late in July disqualified the country’s Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif over corruption charges.

The decision regarding the disqualification of Sharif as Pakistan’s Premier was announced on 28th July after he was found guilty of involvement in corruption.

According to the local media reports, Sharif was found guilty of the involvement in corruption cases, specifically the millions of dollars of business being operated by his children.

The verdict was apparently issued after investigations revealed that businesses worth millions of dollars belong to the three children of Sharif, including his two sons and his daughter Maryam Sharif.

The Office of the President of Pakistan in a statement confirmed that the premier has stepped down from his post.

The statement stated that Mr. Sharif has stepped down following the verdict of the court despite he has ‘strong reservations’ on the verdict of the Supreme Court.

