Around 50 dead as avalanche hit Nuristan in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Feb 05 2017, 7:10 pm

At least 50 people were killed after avalanche hit a remote village in eastern province of Afghanistan, local officials said.

The incident took place earlier today after Hafsi village in Bargmatal district was hit by avalanche.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Hafiz Qayum said the rescue team has managed to recover dead bodies of at least 50 people so far.

He said efforts are underway to recover the bodies of the remaining residents who are still trapped under the snow.

Qayum further added that the avalanche covered almost all parts of Hafsi village and the dead bodies of at least 50 people have been recovered so far.

The provincial governor was citing preliminary reports provided by the rescue team and there are fears that the death toll could further rise.

According to Qayum, the provincial government attempted to provide first aid via air but they failed due to severe weather condition.

In the meantime, the local residents in Nuristan are saying that the avalanches have also hit other parts of the province which have incurred heavy financial losses besides claiming lives of scores of people.

