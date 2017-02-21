Army and police forces deployed near Gen. Dostum’s house in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Tue Feb 21 2017, 2:15 pm

Several security forces have been deployed near the residence of the First Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum in Sherpoor area of Kabul city.

According to reports, the security forces belonging to the Afghan National Police and Quick Response forces have been deployed along with a number of armored vehicles.

The security forces are reportedly armed with heavy weapons and patrolling the area since last night.

This comes as reports emerged yesterday that the First Vice President has returned to his office after almost three months.

His return to his office follows a controversial case filed against him by his political rival Ahmad Khan Ishchi.

In the meantime, reports emerged few weeks ago suggesting that Gen. Dostum has blocked the arrest of his nine security guards accused of sexually abusing and torturing Ishchi.

The arrests warrants for the security guards of Gen. Dostum were issued by the Afghan Attorney General Office after they rejected several impeachments by the Attorney General’s Office.

On the other hand, the Afghan government promised that the necessary steps will be taken to arrest those involved in the detention and torture of Ishchi.

