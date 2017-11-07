ARG reacts at parliament’s move to reject the census law

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 07 2017, 6:14 pm

The Afghan government reacted at parliament’s move to reject the census law which was forwarded to lawmakers after months of controversial debates.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the Afghan government calls on the lawmakers in the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, to reconsider their decision and once again try to pass the law.

A statement by ARG Palace said as the nation is aware that the census law was passed by the government after bringing necessary changes and modifications.

The statement further added that the law has been prepared in line with the Islamic values and complies with the constitution of the country.

According to ARG, the government was hopeful that the lawmakers would take a decision to pass the law in line with the constitution of Afghanistan.

The government also called on the lawmakers to once again reconsider their decision and tries to pass the law, insisting that the government of national unity has done its best to respect and implement the articles of the constitution and is committed for the execution and implementation.

This comes as the revised census law was presented to the parliament after the Senate House approved the inclusion of the nationality in the ID cards despite it was rejected the Lower House.

