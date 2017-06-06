ARG reacts at Jamiat-e-Islami demands for removal of Ghani’s security adviser

By Khaama Press - Tue Jun 06 2017, 9:16 am

The Presidential Office, ARG Palace, reacted at the demands of Jamiat-e-Islami for the removal of President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani’s national security adviser.

ARG Palace in a statement said the position of the national security adviser Mohammad Hanif Atmar is not executive in the security sector, insisting that Atmar is serving the country with honesty.

The statement further added that early judgments in the absence of the formal procedures will only spark worries among the Afghan security and will disperse their focus as they continue to perform their critical and dangerous duties.

The Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) said the demands by Jamiat-e-Islami have other political reasons and are not solely related to the recent security incidents.

ONSC spokesman Qadir Shah said President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has ordered an investigation regarding the incident during the rallies in Kabul and other decisions will be taken once the probes conclude.

The Jamiat-e-Islami party of Afghanistan led by the acting foreign minister Salahuddib Rabbani and Balkh governor Ata Mohammad Noor has demanded the removal of the top security officials, including the National Security Adviser Mohamad Hanif Atmar.

Speaking during a press conference in Kabul today, Rabbani said the recent attacks in Kabul and other key provinces show that the security institutions have failed to ensure security for the Afghan people.

He also claimed that certain circles within the government have links with the insurgent groups as he pointed towards the violent incidents during the protests in Kabul on Friday and the recent suspicious attacks in Kabul city.

