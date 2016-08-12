ARG palace slams Abdullah for remarks against President Ghani

By Khaama Press - Fri Aug 12 2016, 5:55 pm

The ARG Presidential Palace has slammed the Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah for his remarks against President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, claiming that the President is unfit for the office.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, in a statement said the political figures, government officials, religious clerics, tribal elders and the people of country should continue with their joint efforts to overcome the existing challenges as the country is going through a sensitive period.

The statement further added that the government of national unity had considerable achievements in the past two years under the leadership of the president of Afghanistan who has dealt with the affairs of the country despite enormous challenges.

Expressing regrets regarding CEO Abdullah’s remarks, the statement said such remarks are not in line with the standards and spirit of governance, insisting that principles and legal criteria forms the basis of governance based on which the executive steps are taken.

The Palace also added that the government of national unity will continue to its work on collective basis and serious and effective discussions will be launched regarding the remarks of CEO Abdullah.

Abdullah made the remarks during a gathering in Kabul on Thursday as he was addressing a group of young people in his office garden.

The Chief Executive said he had struggled to achieve much progress with President Ghani during the two years of their government on the issue of electoral reform.

He said President Ghani is not having time for him even in months so that he can have one-on-one meeting with him.

Abdullah insisted that “if someone does not have the patience for discussion, then they are not fit for the presidency, either.’’

