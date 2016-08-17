ARG Palace reports ‘friendly atmosphere’ as Ghani met Abdullah

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 17 2016, 9:02 pm

The Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah met this evening, days after a controversial statement was delivered by Adullah, calling President Ghani as unfit for the office.

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the meeting was organized in a friendly atmosphere and President Ghani listened to the remarks of CEO Abdullah.

The Palace said it was decided that President Ghani will review the remarks of CEO Abdullah during the upcoming meeting.

Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danish and Deputy CEO Eng. Mohammad Khan also attended the meeting, the Palace added.

Abdullah made the remarks, calling President Ghani as unfit for the office, during a gathering in Kabul last Thursday as he was addressing a group of young people in his office garden.

The Chief Executive said he had struggled to achieve much progress with President Ghani during the two years of their government on the issue of electoral reform.

He said President Ghani is not having time for him even in months so that he can have one-on-one meeting with him.

Abdullah insisted that “if someone does not have the patience for discussion, then they are not fit for the presidency, either.”

The Presidential Palace issued a statement and expressed regrets regarding Abdullah’s remarks, saying such remarks are not in line with the standards and spirit of governance, insisting that principles and legal criteria forms the basis of governance based on which the executive steps are taken.

