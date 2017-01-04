ARG Palace reacts at alleged communication of Dostum’s position

By Khaama Press - Wed Jan 04 2017, 6:28 pm

The Afghan government has reacted towards the alleged communication of Vice President General Abdul Rashid Dostum’s position, saying no one from ARG has communicated Vice President’s position with any individual or entity.

President Ghani’s spokesman Haroon Chakhansuri said “No one from Arg has communicated VP position with any individual/entity – something you don’t see in entire interview of Mr. Noor with BBC.”

The statement by ARG Palace was issued after the Office of the First President reacted at Ata Mohammad Noor’s remarks.

Calling Noor’s remarks as ridiculous, a statement by Dostum’s office stated that Noor along with some others have started to act against their own party (Jamiat-e-Islami) during the recent days as well as Junbish-e-Millie party and against the First Vice President.

Noor was also accused of losing the illegal channels of income which has forced him to get closer to ARG Palace and even start targeting the Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.

Noor informed regarding the proposal by some officials in Kabul to replace Gen. Dostum as he was talking to BBC’s Afghanistan service during an interview.

Without disclosing the name of the officials who proposed Noor to replace Dostum, he said he will never accept ‘donations’ and suggested that Gen. Dostum is the First Vice President, ignoring that he has a good or bad personality.

Noor also claimed that he has proposed to Kabul that Gen. Dostum’s successor should be an Uzbek Afghan, in case the First Vice President opts to resign.

