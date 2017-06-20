ARG hosts meeting on urgent development, economic plan for Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Tue Jun 20 2017, 11:15 am

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani chaired a meeting to discuss the plan for Kabul city development and steps to grow the economy of the capital. (Photo: AFP)

The Office of the President, ARG Palace, said the head of the independent directorate of capital zone development Elham Hotaki presented 15 recommendations for the development and economic growth of the capital to the meeting.

Some of the key recommendations presented to the meeting included the cleaning of Kabul river, construction of 100 schools and clinics, empowerment of women, preparation and management of water distribution, and coordination of efforts for the establishment of commercial market for the women in a bid to create jobs for over 100,000 people.

He said the plan for the development and economic growth of the capital focuses on responding the needs of the Kabul city, create jobs, and pave the way for future development for the capital residents.

President Ghani said further discussions will be made during the next meetings for the creation of momentum to implement the development and economic growth plan in the city as he emphasized that the plan will create jobs for the people.

The meeting was also attended by CEO Abdullah, cabinet members, presidential advisers, members of the independent directorate of the local governance, and representatives of donors supporting the Kabul program.

