Anti-ISIS operations to kick off in Ghazni and Zabul: Abdullah

By Khaama Press - Mon Dec 26 2016, 1:54 pm

Special military operations will kick off soon in southeastern Ghazni and southern Zabul provinces to suppress the loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group and Taliban insurgents.

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah informed regarding government’s intention during a meeting with the elders of the two provinces.

The elders of Zabul said the local residents in Khak-e-Afghan and Nawbahar districts have noted movements of the two groups to establish and strengthen their presence.

The Ghazni representatives also said the ISIS loyalists and Taliban insurgents have started to expand their foothold in Nawa district.

According to the Office of the Chief Executive, the elders of Zabul have said thousands of ISIS militants have arrived in Khak-e-Afghan district.

The ISIS militants have reportedly arrived with their families and are fully equipped with the area turning into an entry point for the foreign insurgents.

The elders of the two provinces said an operation should be launched soon to target the militants during the winter season before they manage to gain a prominent foothold.

