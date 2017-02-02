Another top ISIS leader Qari Munib also killed in Nangarhar: MoD

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 02 2017, 2:36 pm

Another top leader of the loyalists of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group Qari Munib was also killed along with the senior ISIS commander Shahid Omar in Nangarhar province.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Thursday that Qari Munib was among the 12 militants killed in Achin district.

MoD in a statement said the militants were killed in a series of airstrikes conducted in Achin and the two senior ISIS leaders were among those killed.

The statement further added that around 20 ISIS militants were killed overall in the past three days.

According to the defense ministry, the remaining 8 ISIS militants were killed in Deh Bala district of Nangarahr and at least 6 others were wounded in the two districts.

The loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the reports so far.

Shahid Omar was leading a group of at least 40 ISIS militants in Achin district and was killed on Tuesday in a US drone strike, the local officials said.

Provincial governor’s spokesman, Ataullah Khogyani, said Omar was likely hailing from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militants have recently increased their insurgency activities in some remote districts of the province.

The loyalists of the ISIS terrorist group has also increased their presence in some remote districts, including Achin during the recent years although counter-terrorism operations continue by the Afghan and US forces to restrict their activities.

