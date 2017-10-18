Another suicide bomber arrested before carrying out attack in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Wed Oct 18 2017, 3:02 pm

The Afghan security forces have arrested another suicide bomber before he manage to carry out a suicide attack in capital Kabul.

“Yesterday, Afghan National Police arrested a suicide bomber with an explosives-rigged bicycle before he could reach to a target in Chahar Asyab district, Kabul province,” the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said in a statement.

The statement further added that the timely discovery of the explosives has foiled terror attack and saved the city from an expected tragedy.

“Discoveries like this demonstrate the ever-increasing capability of Afghan National Security Forces to protect the civilians from indiscriminate IED attacks,” the statement added.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the anti-government armed militant groups have stepped up their efforts to carry out attacks in the key provinces and cities of the country, including capital Kabul.

The Afghan intelligence, national directorate of security, said late on Monday that two suicide bombers were arrested before they manage to carry out a car bomb attack in the city.

Meanwhile, the security forces confiscated a mini-truck packed with explosives from the vicinity of the 5th police district of the city a day earlier.

