Another deadly car bombing plot foiled in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 17 2017, 8:51 am

The Afghan security forces have foiled another deadly car bombing plot in Kabul city, a day after the security forces discovered a mini-truck packed with explosives from the city.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said two suicide bombers were arrested a hatchback type vehicle packed with explosives was confiscated before the militants mange to use it for a deadly attack in capital Kabul.

A statement by NDS said the suicide bombers were arrested during an operation in Surbo district, located not far from the city.

The statement further added that Taliban’s Peshawar Council during their last meeting has decided to carry out a series of deadly attacks in the city.

The attacks were due to take place under the command of Qari Baryal, the shadow governor of the group for northeastern Kapisa province, NDS said.

In the meantime, NDS said the two detained suicide bombers have been identified as Sami ul haq and Wahidullah who were deployed by a key Taliban leader Hakimullah to carry out the attack in Kabul city.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the Afghan security forces thwarted a major truck bombing in Kabul city by seizing a mini-truck packed with explosives from the 5th police district of the city late on Saturday evening.

