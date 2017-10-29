Angelina Jolie’s animated film about Afghan girl coming to theaters in November

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 29 2017, 7:35 pm

An animated film produced by Angelina Jolie depicting the life of a young Afghan is due to be exhibited in theaters next month.

The trailer of the animated move “The Breadwinner” was released few days ago with the film to be exhibited in the theaters on 17th November.

Directed by Nora Twomey, the animated film depicts the life of a 11-year-old Afghan girl Parvana who lives under the Taliban rule in war-torn Kabul.

The film shows the challenges the young girl faces after her father is arrested wrongfully, leaving her and her family without a way to make any money.

With the women prohibited to leave the home without a male relative under the Taliban regime, Parvana is forced to cut her hair short and wear her brother’s clothes in a bid to earn for her family.

By doing so, Parvana experiences the freedom she has never enjoyed before despite facing the tough challenges.

The film also covers the efforts by the young girl to figure out where her father is so that she can rescue him.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS