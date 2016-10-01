Angelina Jolie likely to star in Afghanistan drama ‘Shoot Like a Girl’

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 01 2016, 9:06 am

The famous American film star Angelina Jolie is likely to star in a movie based on the story of a female US Air Force Major who served for three tours in Afghanistan, it has been reported.

The actress is in early talks for the film ‘Shoot Like a Girl’ which is an adaptation of Air Force Major Mary Jennings Hegar’s “Shoot Like a Girl: One Woman’s Dramatic Fight in Afghanistan and on the Home Front.”

The book follows Hegar’s experience as a member of the armed forces, serving three tours as a helicopter rescue pilot conducting search and rescue missions in some of the most dangerous parts of the world, which earned her a Purple Heart and Distinguished Flying Cross, according to the local newspaper, the Wrap.

Back at home, she successfully took on the Department of Defense and helped overturn the Combat Exclusion Policy, which banned women from combat positions.

The book is scheduled to be released on March 7, 2017 by Berkley Caliber, an imprint of Penguin Random House. Jolie is in negotiations to play Hegar in the film.

This will be the second film for Angelina Jolie based on Afghanistan after ‘The Breadwinner’ film depict the life of a young Afghan girl which putss into the screen the courage of the girl who disguises herself as a boy to become the breadwinner of her family.

The Breadwinner movie will be based on the novel of Deborah Ellis and will be titled “The Breadwinner” which will tell the story of a young girl named Parvana, who lives in the reign of Taliban in Afghanistan.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS