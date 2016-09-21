Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

By Khaama Press - Wed Sep 21 2016, 1:20 pm

One of the famous American actresses Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from husband Brad Pitt, putting an end to one of Hollywood’s highest profile marriages.

According to reports, Angelina has filed the divorce from Brad Pitt due to irreconcilable differences.

Court documents have revealed the pair pair separated on September 15, two years and one month after they married in August 2014.

Jolie is seeking physical custody of their six children and asking the court to grant Pitt visitation.

“This decision was made for the health of the family. She will not be commenting, and asks that the family be given its privacy at this time,” Robert Offer, Angelina Jolie’s attorney has said.

Jolie has reportedly asked for physical custody of their six children, with Pitt allowed visitation rights. She is not asking for spousal support. The date of separation is listed as 15 September.

In a statement to People magazine, Pitt said “I am very saddened by this, but what matters most now is the wellbeing of our kids. I kindly ask the press to give them the space they deserve during this challenging time.”

They originally met on the set of the action comedy Mr and Mrs Smith and were also seen on screen together in 2015’s By the Sea, a drama about an ailing marriage, written and directed by Jolie.

While Mr and Mrs Smith was warmly received by critics and a commercial hit, making $478m worldwide, By the Sea was less of a success.

