ANA casualties on rise amid growing violence, 15 martyred in 24 hours

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 22 2016, 2:34 pm

The Afghan National Army (ANA) forces casualties remains rampant in the past 24 hours as the level of violence has considerably grown during the recent days.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the ANA forces lost at least 15 soldiers in the past 24 hours as the continued to conduct operations to suppress the local and foreign terrorists across the country.

“The Afghan National Army (ANA) forces are prepared for all kinds of devotion and with all force to maintain security and comfort for the people of Afghanistan,” a statement by MoD said, adding that 15 Afghan soldiers were martyred during counter-terrorism operations against the internal and foreign terrorists.

According to a statement by MoD, the soldiers lost their lives as they clashed with the militants in northern, eastern, and southern parts of the country.

This comes as MoD said Sunday at least 13 Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers lost their lives in fight against the terrorist groups in the past 24 hours.

The Afghan force are facing a resurgent Taliban and deteriorating security situation since they assumed full charge of the security responsibilities at the start of last year.

The considerable rise in Afghan army casualties comes as the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) are busy conducting their annual operation to suppress the insurgency activities of the militant groups.

The annual operation by ANDS was launched in response to Taliban’s spring offensive which the group launched under the name of ‘Omari Operations’ earlier in April this year.

According to the earlier estimates by security officials, the Afghan army deaths stood at 4 service members daily on average which is mainly caused due to improvised explosive device (IED) attacks.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS