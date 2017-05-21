ANA artillery units pound Taliban hideouts in Ghazni, leaving scores dead

By Khaama Press - Sun May 21 2017, 6:18 pm

The Afghan National Army (ANA) artillery units pounded the hideouts of the Taliban insurgents in southeastern Ghazni province of Afghanistan, leaving scores of militants dead.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the ANA artillery units pounded the hideouts of the Taliban insurgents in Waghez district of Ghazni.

MoD further added that 48 insurgents were killed in the artillery strikes and at least 28 others were wounded.

In the meantime, MoD said at least 5 insurgents were killed and 6 others were wounded in a similar operation in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan.

According to MoD, the hideouts of the Taliban insurgents were pounded by the artillery units of the Afghan army in Gortapa area of Kunduz.

Both the northern Kunduz and southeastern Ghazni provinces are among the volatile provinces where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to the other insurgent groups are actively operating.

The Taliban insurgents frequently carry out attacks in Kunduz city and the group managed to take control of the strategic Kunduz city for at least two times.

The Taliban insurgents often carry out insurgency activities including roadside bombings, target killings, coordinated attacks, and other types of insurgency activities in Ghazni province which links Kabul through Maidan Wardak province to the southern provinces of the country.

