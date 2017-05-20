An isolated Pakistan not in Afghanistan’s favor, says President Ghani

By Khaama Press - Sat May 20 2017, 3:37 pm

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has said Pakistan is in isolation but emphasized that an isolated Pakistan is not in the favor of Afghanistan.

The Afghan President made the remarks during a meeting with the local tribal elders of southern Kandahar province on Friday evening.

He said the Afghan government managed to establish friendly relations and cooperation with the regional and global countries and the relations and cooperation will continue to grow.

President Ghani further added that Afghanistan must reach to a peace agreement as a sovereign nation and government and the country must be encouraged to refrain from supporting the terrorist groups.

The remarks by President Ghani came as relations between Kabul and Islamabad witnessed at an all time low during the recent months, mainly due to recent clashes along the Durand Line and Kabul criticizing Pakistan for allowing the anti-government militant and terrorist groups to use its soil against Afghanistan.

The Afghan officials are saying that the leadership councils of the Taliban group and the Haqqani terrorist network are based in Peshawar, Quetta, and other key cities of Pakistan from where they plan and coordinate attacks in Afghanistan.

On the other hand, the Afghan and Pakistani security forces exchanged fire in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar near the Durand Line earlier this month which resulted into further deterioration of relations between the two neighboring countries.

The Afghan officials are saying that the clashes erupted after the Afghan forces prevented the Pakistani troops to conduct survey inside the Afghan soil.

