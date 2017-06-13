Amrullah Saleh Resigns as State Minister for Security Reforms

By Khaama Press - Tue Jun 13 2017, 6:15 pm

The state minister for security reforms Amrullah Saleh has resigned from his position.

Saleh who has previously served as the Afghan intelligence chief was appointed for the post earlier in March this year.

He informed regarding his resignation by posting a brief statement in his official Facebook accounting, stating that he has submitted his resignation to the President and Chief Executive.

No further details were given regarding the main reason behind his resignation.

Saleh’s resignation comes as the security situation in the country including capital Kabul has sharply deteriorated during the recent weeks.

The anti-government armed militant groups carried out at least two large attacks late in May and earlier in June, leaving over 150 people dead and hundreds more wounded.

In the meantime, Saleh said he will elaborate regarding the motives and reasons that forced him to step down as the minister of state for security reforms.

The Afghan government has not commented regarding the resignation of Mr. Saleh so far.

