American University of Afghanistan appeals for release of kidnapped lecturers

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 03 2017, 2:40 pm

The American University of Afghanistan appealed for an immediate and unconditional release of the kidnapped lecturers of the university who are believed to be in the custody of the Taliban group.

The university in its latest appeal said “The American University of Afghanistan appeals for the immediate and unconditional release of our friends and colleagues, Kevin King and Timothy Weeks.”

The statement by AUAF said “Kevin and Tim are innocents. Both came here to teach young Afghans, helping them to contribute to the rebuilding efforts of Afghanistan. We call for their release now, unharmed to join their families, friends, and colleagues.”

Taliban released a 13-minute video earlier this year which purportedly showed the two lecturers making desperate pleas for their lives.

The video was released months after reports emerged that the US forces conducted an operation to release them but achievement was made in the raid.

Officials privy of the developments have said the two professors are being kept by the Haqqani terrorist network, a notorious militant group close to the Taliban insurgents.

The two lecturers were abducted in the month of August last year by gunmen who had disguised themselves in military uniforms.

