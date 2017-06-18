American national kidnapped in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Sun Jun 18 2017, 3:25 pm

A foreign national has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in capital Kabul earlier today, according to the security sources.

The incident has taken place in the vicinity of the third police district of the city in Karte Char area of the city.

According to reports, the American national was working with the Ministry Agriculture of Afghanistan on a World Bank project.

No group or individual has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as two foreign nationals working for the American University were kidnapped in a similar attack last year.

Taliban released a 13-minute video earlier this year which purportedly showed the two lecturers making desperate pleas for their lives.

The video was released months after reports emerged that the US forces conducted an operation to release them but achievement was made in the raid.

Officials privy of the developments have said the two professors are being kept by the Haqqani terrorist network, a notorious militant group close to the Taliban insurgents.

The two lecturers were abducted in the month of August last year by gunmen who had disguised themselves in military uniforms.

