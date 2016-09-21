American lawmakers move act to designate Pakistan ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’
By Khaama Press - Wed Sep 21 2016, 12:18 pm
Two powerful American lawmakers have introduced an act in the US House of Representatives to designate Pakistan a State Sponsor of terrorism, it has been reported.
Congressman Ted Poe, who is Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Terrorism, has reportedly said “It is time we stopped paying Pakistan for its betrayal and designate it for what it is: a state sponsor of terrorism.”
The act, Paistan State Sponsor of Terrorism Designation’ (HR 6069) has been introduced by Republican Poe along with Congressman Dana Rohrabacher of the Democratic Party, who is Ranking member of this influential Congressional Committee on terrorism.
Poe further added “Not only is Pakistan an untrustworthy ally, Islamabad has also aided and abetted enemies of the US for years.”
“From harboring Osama bin Laden to its cozy relationship with the Haqqani network, there is more than enough evidence to determine whose side Pakistan is on in the War on Terror. And it’s not America’s,” he alleged.
According to Poe, the bill will require the Obama Administration to formally answer this question.
The President must issue a report within 90 days of passage detailing whether or not Pakistan has provided support for international terrorism, he said.
He also added “Thirty days after that, the Secretary of State must issue a follow-up report containing either a determination that Pakistan is a State Sponsor of terrorism or a detailed justification as to why Pakistan does not meet the legal criteria for designation.”
Pakistan sponcering terrorism??? Are they are unefected by terrorism, i think they are the most effected nation.
Nothing will happend, no need to be happy. Each time america imposed sanctions on Pakistan they had to remove it for their own purpose.
America can try imposing sanctions, nothing will happend and life will countinue as before in Pakistan only american leverage will decline and anti us hate will increase.