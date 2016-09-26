Alokozay Group ready to invest $300 million on Surobi-2 water dam

By Khaama Press - Mon Sep 26 2016, 10:22 am

The Alokozay Group is prepared to invest $300 million for the construction of Surobi-2 water dam in a bid to help the irrigation and electricity generation, the Minister of Energy and Water Ali Ahmad Osmani has said.

During a meeting of the Economic Council led by President Mohammad Ashraf, the Energy and Water Minister said the construction of the dam would help to generate 180 mega watt of electricity.

Deputy Minister of Energy and Water Eng. Amanullah Ghalib also said several private investment firms are interested to invesst in Afghanistan.

The representative of Alokozay Group also attended the meeting and said the group’s main aim for the investment is to contribute in development of the country.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani earlier said work on key infrastructure projects including construction of water dams will start in accordance with the available resources.

During a meeting of the National Procurement Commission (NPC) late in March this year, President Ghani reviewed a report by the Ministry of Energy and Water regarding the construction of 29 large, medium and small water dams.

President Ghani said necessary measures will be put in place for the start of key infrastructure projects, considering a balance and the available resources.

The Ministry of Finance was given the task to take necessary steps for the arrangement of funds for the said projects while the Ministry of Energy and Water was instructed to seek ways in attracting private sector investments as well for the implementation of the projects.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS