All options on table for jailed for jailed terrorists, says Afghan government

By Khaama Press - Thu Jun 22 2017, 3:01 pm

The Afghan government officials are saying that all options are on table for the jailed terrorists as the Taliban group has stepped up efforts for the release of the group’s members serving in the jails.

A presidential spokesman Shah Hussian Murtazawi told reporters in Kabul today that all options are on the table, insisting that the government will not comprise with the jailed terrorists.

This comes as the Taliban group released a video of the kidnapped American University lecturers on Wednesday, demanding the release of its prisoners from Pul-e-Charkhi prison in Kabul and Bagram jail in return for the release of the two lecturers.

The group had earlier warned of consequences if the government approves the execution of the Taliban and Haqqani network members.

Earlier, reports had emerged suggesting that the Afghan government has signed the execution orders of several Taliban and Haqqani network members in response to the deadly attacks in Kabul city.

The vehicle bombing near the Embassy of Germany and coordinated suicide attack on a funeral in Kabul earlier this month and late in May left more than 150 people dead and hundreds more wounded.

The relentless attacks sparked furor among the government officials and the Afghan people who were demanding the execution of the Taliban and Haqqani network prisoners, including Anas Haqqani, a close relative and one of the most senior leaders of the network.

