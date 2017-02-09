Al-Qaeda’s former Afghanistan operative killed in US airstrike in Syria

By Khaama Press - Thu Feb 09 2017, 2:45 pm

A top Al-Qaeda leader, who was in charge of the terrorist network’s operations in Afghanistan in 1980s and 1990s, was killed in an airstrike conducted by the US forces near Idlib in Syria.

The Al-Qaeda leader has been identified as Abu Hani al-Masri who also had close ties with the network’s founder Osama bin Laden and current leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

“On Feb. 4, a second strike killed Abu Hani al-Masri, a legacy al-Qaida terrorist with ties to the group’s senior leaders, including Ayman al-Zawahiri and Usama bin-Laden,” the department of defense said in a statement.

The statement further added that Al-Masri oversaw the creation and operation of many al-Qaida training camps in Afghanistan in the 1980s and ’90s, where he recruited, indoctrinated, trained and equipped thousands of terrorists who subsequently spread throughout the region and the world.

“He was also one of the founders of Egyptian Islamic Jihad, the first Sunni group to use suicide bombers in their terror attacks. EIJ is responsible for multiple attacks against U.S. and allied facilities and personnel, including a 1998 attempt to blow up the American embassy in Albania,” the department of defense added.

According to the Department of Defense “These strikes disrupt al-Qaida’s ability to plot and direct external attacks targeting the U.S. and our interests worldwide. These extremists are increasingly questioning the loyalty of their members as paranoia spreads throughout their network about the many strikes conducted against them. U.S. forces have struck multiple meeting locations, an established basic training camp, and four leaders since the beginning of the year.”

The statement also added “We will continue to take action to deny these terrorists safe haven in Syria to ensure they cannot focus on plotting terror against the region and world.”

