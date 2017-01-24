Al-Qaeda militants among 31 killed in Zabul airstrikes

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 24 2017, 2:52 pm

At least 31 militants including members of the Al-Qaeda terrorist network were killed in a series of airstrikes in southern Zabul province of Afghanistan.

Local officials said Tuesday that the airstrikes were carried out in Khak-e-Afghan district targeting the hideouts of the militants.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Gul Islam said the airstrikes were carried out by the US forces based in Afghanistan.

He said at least 19 militants were also wounded in the airstrikes.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Zabul is among the relatively volatile provinces in south of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and militants belonging to foreign terrorist networks are active in some of its districts.

The local officials said Monday at least 21 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in Afghan Air Force airstrike.

This comes as Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said late in December last year that special military operations will kick off soon in southeastern Ghazni and southern Zabul amid concerns that the fighters of the Taliban and ISIS fighters are attempting to expand foothold in some districts of the two provinces.

