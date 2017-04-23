Al-Qaeda members among 10 killed in South of Afghanistan airstrikes

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 23 2017, 2:06 pm

At least ten militants including members of the Al-Qaeda terrorist network were killed in a series of airstrikes in southern Zabul province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the airstrikes were carried out in the past 24 hours in Shahjoi district.

A statement by MoD said five Al-Qaeda members and five Taliban insurgents including a local commander of the group identified as Mullah Noor Agha were among those killed.

The statement further added that a vehicle and five motorcycles belonging to the insurgents were also eliminated during the airstrikes.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Zabul is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and other militants including ISIS loyalists are actively operating.

This comes as key leader of the loyalists of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group was killed during an operation of the Afghan Special Forces in this province last month.

The ISIS leader was identified as Gul Agha, originally a resident of eastern Nangarhar province who was actively involved in insurgency activities in Zabul province.

