Al-Qaeda member among 6 killed in Maidan Wardak airstrike

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 24 2017, 3:23 pm

At least six militants including a member of the Al-Qaeda terrorist network were killed in an airstrike in central Maidan Wardak province of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Saturday.

According to a statement by MoD, the airstrike was carried out in the past 24 hours in the vicinity of Jaghatoo district.

The statement further added that two vehicles packed with explosives and their two hideouts were also destroyed while several weapons, ammunition, and explosives were confiscated.

Maiwan Wardak is among the relatively volatile provinces in central parts of the country, located close to capital Kabul.

The anti-government armed militants are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities, mainly in the districts lying along the highway connecting Kabul with the southeastern and southern provinces.

In the meantime, MoD said at least three militants were killed and two others were wounded during a separate operation in Maiwand district of Kandahar, while two others were killed during an operation in Shegal district of Kunar province.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS