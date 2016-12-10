Al-Qaeda leader channeling funds to militants arrested by Afghan police

By Khaama Press - Sat Dec 10 2016, 8:50 am

A top Al-Qaeda leader who was channeling funds to the militants in Afghanistan was arrested during an operation in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Friday that suspect was arrested during a special military operation conducted in Khogyani district late on Thursday night.

According to MoI, the suspect was injured during the operation and was arrested by the security forces.

MoI further added that the suspect is originally a resident of Pakistan and another militant was also killed during the operation.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as a top al-Qaeda leader was killed in Afghanistan during airstrike by the US forces in eastern Kunar province of Afghanistan.

The Al-Qaeda leader Faruq al-Qatani was killed in the drone strikes carried out in Kunar in mid-October.

Al-Qatani, considered as the terror network’s leader for the region, was targeted along with another Al-Qaeda leader Bilal al-Utabi in a series of drone strikes on 23rd October.

The officials in Kunar also added that several militants including foreigners were also among those killed in the airstrikes.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS