Airstrikes pound ISIS hideouts in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Jul 26 2017, 5:53 pm

Several airstrikes were carried out on the hideouts of the militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, the local security authorities said Wednesday.

At least eight ISIS insurgents were killed during the airstrikes which were carried out amid ongoing operations by the ground forces.

The provincial police commandment in a statement confirmed the airstrikes were carried out in Mamand Dara area of Achin, pounding the hideouts of the terror group.

The statement further added that several light and heavy weapons belonging to the terror group were also destroyed during the operations.

The local residents and security personnel involved in the operations did not suffer any casualties during the operations, the police commandment added.

In the meantime, the Nangarhar police said at least two Taliban insurgents were killed or wounded after ambushing the Afghan security forces in Mamand Dara area.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents and ISIS militants have not commented regarding the reports so far.

Both the Taliban insurgents and ISIS militants are actively operating in some of the remote districts of Nangarhar province as counter-terrorism operations are underway to clear the areas from their activities and presence.

