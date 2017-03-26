Airstrikes leave 33 ISIS militants in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Mar 26 2017, 5:18 pm

At least thirty three militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed in a series of airstrikes conducted in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment said a number of the foreign insurgents were also among those killed.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) earlier said the airstrikes were carried out in the vicinity of Kot district which was one of the main strongholds of the terror group.

The statement further added that several weapons belonging to the terror group’s militants were also destroyed in the airstrikes.

According to MoI, the militants were targeted in Sahiba, Mullah Badur, and Chinar areas of the district.

No further details were given regarding the party involved in the raid but the majority of such airstrikes are conducted by the US forces based in Afghanistan.

This comes as the 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army said Saturday that 22 ISIS militants including two of their commanders were killed in a similar airstrikes in Nazian district on Friday.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militants have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

The militants affiliated with the ISIS terrorist group started their operations from Nangarhar nearly three years.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS