Airstrike targets prominent Taliban leader’s compound in Laghman

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 20 2017, 4:22 pm

An airstrike was carried out on a hideout of a prominent Taliban leader in eastern Laghman province of Afghanistan.

The provincial government in a statement said the airstrike was carried out earlier today in the vicinity of Gul Aram located in Alingar district.

The statement further added that the militants have suffered casualties during the airstrike but the exact number has not been ascertained so far.

The airstrike was carried out by the Afghan Air Force, the statement said, adding that the Taliban leader whose hideout was hit has been identified as Nikmal.

According to the local officials, is a prominent Taliban leader who has involved in numerous terrorist related activities during the recent years.

Laghman has been among the relatively calm provinces since the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001 but the anti-government armed militant groups have increased their insurgency in some parts of the province during the recent years.

This comes as the officials earlier reported that a major attack plan by the Taliban militants to capture the government compound and other key institutions was thwarted by the security forces.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS