Airstrike target Taliban training camp in Helmand leaving 20 dead

By Khaama Press - Wed Mar 01 2017, 3:37 pm

A training camp of the Taliban insurgents was targeted in an airstrike in the restive Helmand province in south of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the airstrike was carried out in Khanshin district, leaving at least 20 insurgents dead.

MoD further added that a cache of drugs of the group was also destroyed in the airstrike.

No further details were given regarding the airstrike and it is yet not clear if it was carried out by the Afghan Air Force or the US forces based in Afghanistan.

Helmand is among the volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and frequently carry out insurgency activities.

This comes as the militant groups carried out at least deadly attacks against the security forces in the province in the past 24 hours.

At least eleven policemen lost their lives after one of their comrades apparently having links with the Taliban opened fire on them in Lashkargah city.

Another explosion took place in the main highway located in the outskirts of Lashkargah city yesterday, targeting a convoy of the security forces who were transferring prisoners to southern Helmand province.

