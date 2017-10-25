Airstrike target a gathering of 300 Taliban militants in Herat

By Khaama Press - Wed Oct 25 2017, 11:30 am

A deadly airstrike targeted a large gathering of the Taliban insurgents in western Herat province of Afghanistan, leaving scores of militants dead or wounded, the local government officials said.

The airstrike was carried out on Tuesday in the vicinity of Chest Sharif district of Herat as nearly 300 Taliban insurgents had gathered for a meeting.

The provincial government media office in a statement confirmed the airstrike and said heavy casualties were inflicted to the Taliban insurgents.

However, the provincial government said the exact number of the Taliban insurgents killed in the airstrike has not been ascertaiend so far.

The statement by the provincial government further added that the Taliban insurgents were forced to flee the area after the airstrike was carried out.

It is yet not clear for what reason the meeting was organized by the Taliban insurgents but the provincial government said the airstrike was carried out based on a tip off received from the area.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Herat is among the relatively calm provinces in western parts of the country but security situation of some of its remote districts have started to deteriorate during the recent years amid rampant Taliban-led insurgency.

This comes as nearly 40 people were killed in an infighting among two Taliban factions in Shindand district of the province earlier this week.

