Airstrike kill 6 ISIS militants, leaves 2 others wounded in East of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Thu Nov 17 2016, 11:51 am

At least 6 loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed and 2 others were wounded in an airstrike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the airstrike was carried out in Pacher Agam district of Nangarhar.

No further details were given regarding the airstrike and it is yet not clear if the raid was conducted by the Afghan Air Force or the US forces based in Afghanistan.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier this year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

The deputy house speaker in the Afghan parliament, Haji Zahir Qadir, earlier warned that the loyalists of the terror group will become successful in establishing the Khurasan Caliphate if they managed to take control of Tora Bora mountainous terrain located close to Pacher Agam district.

