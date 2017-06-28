Airstrike in Helmand leaves 6 militants dead and 4 others wounded

By Khaama Press - Wed Jun 28 2017, 12:23 pm

At least six insurgents were killed in an airstrike in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Wednesday.

The airstrike was carried out in the vicinity of Mosa Qala district, MoD said, adding that four insurgents were also wounded in the airstrike.

The Ministry of Defense further added that a local leader of the insurgents was also among those killed.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

Helmand is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts and often carry out insurgency activities.

The growing violence including a deadly car bombing in Lashkargah city last week, forced the government leadership to implement reforms in the security sector.

The ministry of interior officials said Tuesday that the provincial police chief and commander of the 505th Bost zone of the police forces have been replaced with an aim to improve security and bring further reforms in the security sector of the province.

