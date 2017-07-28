Airstrike eliminates main ISIS hideout in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Fri Jul 28 2017, 10:56 am

An important hideout of the militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group was eliminated in an airstrike carried out in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local officials, the airstrike was carried out in the vicinity of Achin district of Nangarhar.

The officials further added that the terror group also lost at least eight militants in the airstrike.

The provincial government media office in a statement also confirmed the airstrike and said the main hideout of the terror group was targeted in Wach Kot area.

The statement further added that the hideout of the terror group was totally destroyed in the airstrike but no casualties or property damage was incurred to the local residents.

It is yet not clear if the airstrike was carried out by the Afghan forces or the US forces based in Afghanistan.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

