Air and ground raids underway in Uruzgan, 18 Taliban militants killed

By Khaama Press - Sun Dec 11 2016, 12:04 pm

A major operation involving the air and ground forces of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) is underway in southern Uruzgan province with the local officials saying at least 18 militants were killed in the latest raids.

The officials further added that the operations were launched two days ago and are still being conducted in the restive parts of the province to clear from the militants presence.

Provincial police chief Wali Jan Sarhadi said the militants were killed during the operations conducted in the vicinity of Tarinkot city, the provincial capital of Uruzgan.

He said at least 25 militants were also wounded during the same operations.

There are no reports available regarding the casualties of the Afghan security forces and possible casualties of the civilians.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Uruzgan is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in a number of its districts.

The militants are often conducting insurgency activities by carrying roadside bombings, target killings, and coordinated attacks on the government compounds.

The Afghan forces have stepped up counter-terrorism operations against the group in this province after they launched a major attack to take control of the strategic Tarinkot city earlier in September.

Scores of additional forces including special forces of the Afghan national army were deployed to the area as the group managed to take the war in the outskirts of the city.

