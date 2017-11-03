Air and artillery strikes pound Taliban positions in Helmand province

By Khaama Press - Fri Nov 03 2017, 10:32 am

The Afghan security forces conducted and air and artillery strikes on Taliban positions in southern Helmand province of Afghanistan, leaving several militants dead.

The provincial government media office in a statement said at least eleven Taliban insurgents were killed during the operations.

The statement further added that the artillery units of the Afghan army pounded the hideouts of the Taliban group in Greshk district of Helmand, leaving at least six insurgents dead.

At least two motorcycles belonging to the Taliban insurgents were also confiscated by the security forces during the operation, the statement said.

In the meantime, the Afghan Air Force conducted airstrikes in Spin Jumat, Bashran of Lashkargah, and Chah Engineer area of Nad-e-Ali, leaving at least five militants dead.

According to the provincial government, a vehicle and motorcycle along with some light and heavy weaponry of the Taliban insurgents were also destroyed during the operations.

The Afghan security forces in separate operations confiscated at least 95 different types of improvised explosive devices from different parts of the province, the provincial government added.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

