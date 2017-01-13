AHPC official under fire for calling Taliban ‘Angels, Holy Group’

By Khaama Press - Fri Jan 13 2017, 2:07 pm

An official of the Afghan High Peace Council (AHPC) official is under fire for calling the Taliban militants ‘Angels and a Holy Group’.

The acting provincial governor of northern Balkh province and Chief Executive of Jamiat-e-Islami Ata Mohammad Noor reacted towards the remarks by Abdul Hakim Mujahid, an adviser to the High Peace Council of Afghanistan.

Calling the remarks by Mujahid as illogical, Noor emphasized on the need to ascertain the enemies inside the system before going to face them in the battleground.

Noor further added that such individuals should be put behind the bars for insulting the national martyrs and killing the innocent Afghan people on daily basis. killing the innocent Afghan people on daily basis.

Noor specifically pointed towards the recent attacks in Kabul, Kandahar, and Helmand and slammed the official for his irresponsible remarks.

In his remarks last week, Mujahid called the Taliban militants angels of peace and endorsed their position in the ongoing violence of remaining in a holy level.

Mujahid offered the group’s fight against Russia as a justification for his claim and called the former Afghan President Dr. Najibullah a traitor besides calling ex-President Burhanuddin Rabbani as the main factor in the devastating civil war.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS